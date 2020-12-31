Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Florence, SC
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
