Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.