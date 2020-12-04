 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Florence, SC

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until 10PM EST SUN. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert