 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert