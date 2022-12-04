 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

