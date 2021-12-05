Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Florence, SC

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.