Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.