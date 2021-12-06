Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 3:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.