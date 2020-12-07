Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.