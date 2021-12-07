Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Florence, SC
