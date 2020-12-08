 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in Florence will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until 4AM EST SAT. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

