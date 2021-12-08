Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Florence, SC
