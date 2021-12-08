 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

