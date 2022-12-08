Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Florence, SC

Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.