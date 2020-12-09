Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until 1AM EST SAT. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
