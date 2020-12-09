 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until 1AM EST SAT. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert