Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Florence, SC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

