Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Florence, SC
