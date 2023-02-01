 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

