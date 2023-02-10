Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.