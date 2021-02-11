Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Florence, SC
