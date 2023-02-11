Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Florence, SC
