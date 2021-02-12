 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Florence, SC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

