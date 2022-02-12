Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Florence area shoul…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
For the drive home in Florence: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in t…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll…