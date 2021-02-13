Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. …
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Periods…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but che…
Florence's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Florence area will see …
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Rain. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.…
This evening's outlook for Florence: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. High…
Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp…