Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.