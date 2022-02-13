 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

