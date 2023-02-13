Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 4:00 PM EST until WED 8:12 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.