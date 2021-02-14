Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Florence, SC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.