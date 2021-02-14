 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Florence, SC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

