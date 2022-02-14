Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.