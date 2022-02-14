Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Florence area shoul…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Florence: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Florence…
This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahea…
This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mp…