Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.