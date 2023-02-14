Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Florence, SC
