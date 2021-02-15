 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Florence, SC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

