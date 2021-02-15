Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Florence, SC
