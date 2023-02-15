Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Some wind is expected…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The ar…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …