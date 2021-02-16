 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

