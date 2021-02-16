Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.