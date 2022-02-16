 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

