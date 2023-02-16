Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Florence, SC
