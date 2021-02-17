 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

