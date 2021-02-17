Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degree…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
This evening in Florence: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Florence's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking …