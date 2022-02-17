Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Today's co…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fair…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Florence area shoul…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.