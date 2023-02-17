Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Florence, SC
