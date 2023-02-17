Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.