Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

