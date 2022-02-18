 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert