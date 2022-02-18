Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Today's co…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 deg…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fair…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Florence area shoul…