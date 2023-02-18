Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The ar…