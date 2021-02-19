 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in Florence will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Local Weather

