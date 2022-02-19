 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

