Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Florence, SC
