 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Florence, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert