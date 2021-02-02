Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Florence, SC
