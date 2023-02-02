Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 …
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degr…