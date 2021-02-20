Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.