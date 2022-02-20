Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Florence, SC
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
