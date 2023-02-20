It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 10:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Florence, SC
