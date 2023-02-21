It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.