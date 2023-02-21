It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Florence, SC
