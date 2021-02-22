Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. …
For the drive home in Florence: Rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is ca…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Temperatures in Florence will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It sho…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. …