Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

