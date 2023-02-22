Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar bef…