Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 4:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Florence, SC
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
